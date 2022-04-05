Monero Classic Tops 1-Day Volume of $45,249.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.37 million and $45,249.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 40.4% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000735 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.93 or 0.00484631 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

