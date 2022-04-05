Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,275 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 124,720 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in OPKO Health by 9.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 107,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 24.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 870,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 169,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,585,000 shares of company stock worth $4,849,400. 41.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,105,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.49. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.79 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

