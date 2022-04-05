Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent energy company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties. The Company’s primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ESTE. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

ESTE stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.93. 606,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,244. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 2.36.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 1,747,352 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,377,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 311,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 183,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,552,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 171,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 778.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 170,676 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

