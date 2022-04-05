ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of ECOM stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. 129,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,271. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.83.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

