$2.21 EPS Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $2.56. M&T Bank posted earnings per share of $3.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $12.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $15.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTB. Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTB traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.69. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

