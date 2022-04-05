Head to Head Review: Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Digital Realty Trust pays out 82.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 87.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years and Granite Point Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty Trust $4.43 billion 9.38 $1.71 billion $5.92 24.73 Granite Point Mortgage Trust $198.29 million 2.94 $68.35 million $1.14 9.48

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Digital Realty Trust and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty Trust 0 5 7 1 2.69 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $167.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.06%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.82%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Digital Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty Trust 38.60% 10.11% 4.89% Granite Point Mortgage Trust 34.47% 4.99% 1.21%

Volatility and Risk

Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. As of December 31, 2021, its investment portfolio includes 105 commercial real estate loan investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

