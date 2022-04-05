Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) to announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Chart Industries posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $8.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chart Industries.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
