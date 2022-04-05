$1.68 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRSGet Rating) will report $1.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $7.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.98 million, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $8.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACRS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $199,397.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $426,762.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,797 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $989,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 50,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,078,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,307,000 after buying an additional 290,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $15,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 517,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,114. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.47.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

