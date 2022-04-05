$11.40 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) will report $11.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.30 million. SRAX reported sales of $5.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $47.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.47 million to $49.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SRAX.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRAX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Dawson James lifted their price target on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SRAX in the 4th quarter valued at $5,243,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX in the third quarter worth about $1,017,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SRAX in the second quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRAX traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 177,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,008. The firm has a market cap of $117.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73. SRAX has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

