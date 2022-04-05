W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $80.11. The company had a trading volume of 964,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,946. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $83.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

