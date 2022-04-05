Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

NYSE:DKL traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.85. 68,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.72. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners (Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

