Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) to report $3.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $18.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $22.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.03 billion to $32.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,839,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,250,963. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $152.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

