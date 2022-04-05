$589.20 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) will report $589.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $806.00 million and the lowest is $475.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,146. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,992. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

