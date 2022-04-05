$0.23 EPS Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) to announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Barings BDC reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBDC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 733,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.31%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

