Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 355 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,711,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,866,000. Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.94.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $11.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,127,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124,625. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.82 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $168.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $383.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

