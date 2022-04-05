SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $435-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.43 million.SMART Global also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.670-$0.830 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of SMART Global to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

SGH traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.17. 1,684,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,557. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.81.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The business had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SMART Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

