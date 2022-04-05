-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) to post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Provention Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

Shares of PRVB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 388,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,589. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $451.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.60. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 114,741.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

