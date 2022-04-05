Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. Qualtrics International posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

XM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE XM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,490. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 16,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $465,389.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 15.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

