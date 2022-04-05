-$0.07 EPS Expected for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) This Quarter

Analysts expect GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GTY Technology.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 89.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTYH shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GTY Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO Tj Parass purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $28,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in GTY Technology by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in GTY Technology by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,858,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 359,021 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 202,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 116,836 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in GTY Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

GTYH traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 125,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,870. GTY Technology has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $184.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About GTY Technology (Get Rating)

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries. Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTY Technology (GTYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.