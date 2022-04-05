Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.49. Bath & Body Works posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,481,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,523,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,829,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.91. 4,983,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,532,098. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

