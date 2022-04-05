Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,982 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,982 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 21.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.42. 18,590,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,127,809. The company has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura decreased their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.09.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

