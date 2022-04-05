Boosted Finance (BOOST) Tops One Day Volume of $41,683.00

Boosted Finance (BOOST) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002776 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $74,839.97 and approximately $41,683.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.47 or 0.07369903 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,940.57 or 0.99777239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00054216 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

