Cardano Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Cardano has a market cap of $38.82 billion and $1.33 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002554 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00197594 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00035111 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00024068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00401162 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00051943 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.