Analysts Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 295.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 735,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,498,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. 802,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,824. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a market cap of $189.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

