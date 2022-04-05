Brokerages Expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $380.73 Million

Analysts expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) to announce $380.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $384.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $377.18 million. Vivint Smart Home reported sales of $343.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.46 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VVNT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.36. 523,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,201. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.72. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

