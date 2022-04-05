Brokerages Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $815.95 Million

Brokerages predict that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $815.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $795.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $836.00 million. ChampionX reported sales of $684.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $3.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Bank of America cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $117,244,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,615,000 after purchasing an additional 179,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ChampionX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHX traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

