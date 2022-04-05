Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tyra Biosciences.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

TYRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of TYRA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 28,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,660. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $31.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

