-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Lightspeed POS posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.51 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $31.77. 1,250,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,324. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.10. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.