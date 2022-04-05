-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Lightspeed POS posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.
Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.51 million.
Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $31.77. 1,250,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,324. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.10. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02.
Lightspeed POS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.