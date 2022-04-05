Nestree Reaches Market Cap of $96.73 Million (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Nestree has a market cap of $96.73 million and $2.72 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,836.92 or 0.99638830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00064063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00027025 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002092 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,457,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

