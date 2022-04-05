Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enovix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.12). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enovix will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enovix.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.44).

ENVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enovix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Enovix stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. 1,203,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,267. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87. Enovix has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $39.48.

In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

