Analysts Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMST. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 54,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,190. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $142.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.