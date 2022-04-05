Zacks: Analysts Expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Alignment Healthcare posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

In other news, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,908 shares of company stock worth $401,451.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALHC stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.21. 220,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,264. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -9.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

