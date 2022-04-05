Alliance Fan Token (ALL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $61,686.00

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $443,357.34 and $61,686.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000983 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.47 or 0.07369903 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,940.57 or 0.99777239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00054216 BTC.

About Alliance Fan Token

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

