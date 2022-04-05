EtherGem (EGEM) Market Capitalization Tops $236,206.12

EtherGem (EGEM) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. EtherGem has a market cap of $236,206.12 and $1,849.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EtherGem Profile

EGEM is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

