Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Alteryx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,776,000 after buying an additional 933,897 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Alteryx by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,040,000 after purchasing an additional 894,582 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,750,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,685,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,514,000 after buying an additional 299,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after buying an additional 251,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AYX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

NYSE:AYX traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.64. 894,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,351. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $90.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing purchased 320,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Profile (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.