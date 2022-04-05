Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Sells $124,715.30 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) insider Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $124,715.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 28,055 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $751,312.90.

Shares of MSP stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.95. 1,430,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.77. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSP. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Datto by 258.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Datto in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,013,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

