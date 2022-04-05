SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. SMART Global updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.670-$0.830 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.67-0.83 EPS.

SGH traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,557. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.13. SMART Global has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SMART Global by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

SGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

