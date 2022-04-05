Analysts Set AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) PT at $30.00

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

ANGO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AngioDynamics stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 193,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,704. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.43.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,882 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $12,093,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 778,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,467,000 after purchasing an additional 420,822 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,028,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,357,000 after purchasing an additional 296,312 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 515,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 272,925 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

