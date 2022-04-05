ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADS-TEC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADS-TEC Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ADS-TEC Energy.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $228,000.

ADSE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,599. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.25.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

