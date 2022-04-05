Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Receives $15.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allot Communications by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allot Communications during the fourth quarter worth $950,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allot Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allot Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.31. 126,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.24 million, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.82. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Allot Communications (Get Rating)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.