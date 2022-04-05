Brokerages Set Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) PT at $31.40

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

ORMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 411,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,119. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $329.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.82. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 908.55%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 45,098 shares during the period. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.