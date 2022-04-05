Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 45 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Public Storage by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Public Storage by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.38.

NYSE PSA traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $395.72. The company had a trading volume of 803,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,310. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $252.00 and a 52 week high of $402.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.26.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.