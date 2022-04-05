CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.86. 1,101,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,383. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. CVB Financial has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.40.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,743,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 108,103 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,208,000 after buying an additional 942,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 173,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

