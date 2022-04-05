Kusama (KSM) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $78.10 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kusama has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $174.66 or 0.00388135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

