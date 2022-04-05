Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $340,764.00

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $340,764.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jarvis Network Profile

JRT is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

