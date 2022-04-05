Wrapped BNB 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $514.75 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.45 billion and approximately $514.75 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $438.30 or 0.00974006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00047344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.07 or 0.07342475 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,054.22 or 1.00121731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00053835 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,599,359 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

