Brokerages Set ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Target Price at $58.50

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANIP. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ANIP remained flat at $$29.17 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 120,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,634. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $503.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.16.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani bought 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,721,000 after purchasing an additional 174,984 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 451,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 77,338 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

