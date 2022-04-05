Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of PPC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,384. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 195.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

