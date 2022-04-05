$720.29 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $720.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $701.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $731.03 million. Comerica posted sales of $713.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NYSE:CMA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.77. 1,011,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. Comerica has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $821,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $145,451,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.