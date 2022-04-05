Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) to post $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Ameren reported sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $6.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Ameren stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.94. 1,398,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,339. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $95.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $697,532.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

